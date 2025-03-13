13 March 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan fines Felipe Santos - Reason

Football
News
13 March 2025 17:16
Araz-Nakhchivan fines Felipe Santos - Reason

The Araz-Nakhchivan leadership has fined their player Felipe Santos following an incident during the match against Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that Eldaniz Yusubov, the executive director of Araz-Nakhchivan, provided a statement to Report regarding the events that unfolded during the Misli Premier League’s XXVI round match (1-3 loss) against Qarabag.

Yusubov spoke about the decision made by the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association's (AFFA) Discipline Committee regarding Felipe Santos:
“We have explained the situation to our player. To avoid further punishment, he must refrain from repeating such actions. Additionally, the player has been fined in accordance with the club's internal discipline code. The fine is a financial one, and an internal decision has been made regarding this.”

Yusubov emphasized that the club would not file an appeal:
“There could have been a heavier penalty. Out of the four-match ban, two are conditional. The way the referee missed certain actions on the pitch and the fact that the Qarabag players were also penalized shows that the issue has been thoroughly investigated. The events were analyzed in-depth, and we feel that the decision to punish both teams is both objective and humane. We will not protest or appeal the decisions.”

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward, Felipe Santos, was issued a four-match ban (two of which are conditional) after receiving a straight red card for aggressive behavior in the 83rd minute of the match. He has also been placed on a three-month probation period. Additionally, the Nakhchivan club has been fined 3000 AZN.

