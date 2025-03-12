Azerbaijan U17 women's national team defeated 5-0 by Luxembourg in EURO 2025 Qualifiers

The Azerbaijan U17 Women's National Team has begun its campaign in the EURO 2025 II Qualification Round with a challenging match against Luxembourg.

The match, held at Bayil Stadium, ended in a 5-0 loss for Azerbaijan. Luxembourg took the lead early, scoring their first goal in the 7th minute, Idman.biz reports.

After the break, Luxembourg added four more goals, two of which came after Azerbaijan was reduced to 10 players.

EURO 2025 II Qualifiers, B League, Group 2, Round 1

March 12

Azerbaijan 0-5 Luxembourg

Goals: Hannah Dietrich (7'), Charlie Jorge Magalhaes (53'), Lisa Justine Daffix (63'), Carmen Kirps (89'), Amelie Feil (90')

In the other match of the group, Bulgaria triumphed 5-0 over Malta.

The group stage matches are being played in Baku.

Idman.biz