Two players from Sumgayit have been called up to their national teams.

Sumgayit midfielder Ronaldo Vasquez will represent the Dominican Republic in two friendly matches against Puerto Rico, Idman.biz reports.

The matches are scheduled for March 22 and 26.

Meanwhile, Tresor Mossi has been called up to the Burundi national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He may feature in matches against Ivory Coast on March 21 and Seychelles four days later.

Idman.biz