Pogba returns to football

French footballer Paul Pogba's suspension has officially ended, allowing him to participate in football matches once again.

The 31-year-old midfielder's last club was Juventus, which terminated his contract in October of the previous year, Idman.biz reports.

Pogba is now looking for opportunities to revive his career. He has stated that he is only considering offers from Europe’s top leagues.

Reports suggest that Marseille is interested in adding Pogba to their squad. According to the French press, they plan to offer him a contract in mid-March.

Recently, Pogba also met with David Beckham, president of Inter Miami, during a match with New York City FC. The purpose of this meeting remains unclear.

Idman.biz