11 March 2025
EN

Pogba returns to football

Football
News
11 March 2025 13:34
21
Pogba returns to football

French footballer Paul Pogba's suspension has officially ended, allowing him to participate in football matches once again.

The 31-year-old midfielder's last club was Juventus, which terminated his contract in October of the previous year, Idman.biz reports.

Pogba is now looking for opportunities to revive his career. He has stated that he is only considering offers from Europe’s top leagues.

Reports suggest that Marseille is interested in adding Pogba to their squad. According to the French press, they plan to offer him a contract in mid-March.

Recently, Pogba also met with David Beckham, president of Inter Miami, during a match with New York City FC. The purpose of this meeting remains unclear.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW
15:18
Football

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Araz-Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos

Azerbaijani clubs in European rankings
15:00
Football

Azerbaijani clubs in European rankings

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has revealed the positions of Azerbaijani clubs in the European rankings
Sabail player called up to Rwanda
14:15
Football

Sabail player called up to Rwanda

Sabail player Innocent Nshuti has been called up to the Rwanda national team
Kapaz player Shervoni Mabatshoev called up to Tajikistan national team
13:04
Football

Kapaz player Shervoni Mabatshoev called up to Tajikistan national team

The midfielder received a call-up for the next two games
Elvin Jamalov: "The championship is not over for Neftchi" - INTERVIEW
12:52
Football

Elvin Jamalov: "The championship is not over for Neftchi" - INTERVIEW

Elvin Jamalov, midfielder for Neftchi, spoke about the team’s recent performance and their goals
Hojjat Hagverdi reaches 100-game milestone in Premier League
12:41
Football

Hojjat Hagverdi reaches 100-game milestone in Premier League

Neftchi defender Hojjat Hagverdi has reached a significant milestone, making his 100th appearance

Most read

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded