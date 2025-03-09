9 March 2025
EN

Jafarguliyev does not think that the referee made concessions to him: “I grabbed Santos by the throat, just...”

Football
Interview
9 March 2025 17:45
22
Jafarguliyev does not think that the referee made concessions to him: “I grabbed Santos by the throat, just...”

Interview of Qarabag defender Elvin Jafarguliyev to Futbolxeber.az

- You defeated Araz-Nakhchivan in the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. How would you comment on the 3:1 victory?

- The match was tense. It was an interesting match. We knew that Araz-Nakhchivan is a strong opponent. The fact that they opened the score showed that our task would be difficult. But we did not give up, we fought until the end and won a well-deserved victory.

- What tasks did Gurban Gurbanov give you at halftime? Because you showed better football in the second 45 minutes.

- I joined the match in the second half. That is why I do not know what the head coach said at halftime. In general, yes, we watched two different halves. In the second 45 minutes, we showed our match and won.

- What caused the tension on the field, what happened at that moment?

- I don't know exactly. I was a little bit away. Later, I approached there to separate the players. Felipe Santos punched me in the face and I fell to the ground.

- Don't you think that the referee made concessions to you in that episode?

- Made concessions to me?

- Yes. In any case, you grabbed Santos by the throat with both hands.

- I grabbed Santos by the throat, my only goal was to separate the players. I had no other intention.

- So you claim that there was no rudeness on your part?

- No. As I said, my goal was simply to separate the players.

Idman.biz

Related news

Will Andrade stay at Qarabag?
17:30
Football

Will Andrade stay at Qarabag?

The fate of Qarabag player Patrick Andrade in the Aghdam club is still unclear
Salah tried to prevent substitution
16:52
Football

Salah tried to prevent substitution

In the match of the 28th round of the Premier League, when the leader Liverpool won at home against the outsider Southampton (3:1), an interesting incident occurred
Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW
11:16
Football

Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW

His thoughts on the match against Araz-Nakhchivan
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded

Most read

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Second day of World Cup qualification concludes
7 March 18:24
Gymnastics

Second day of World Cup qualification concludes

The second day of qualification at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has come to a close