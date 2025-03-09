Jafarguliyev does not think that the referee made concessions to him: “I grabbed Santos by the throat, just...”

Interview of Qarabag defender Elvin Jafarguliyev to Futbolxeber.az

- You defeated Araz-Nakhchivan in the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. How would you comment on the 3:1 victory?

- The match was tense. It was an interesting match. We knew that Araz-Nakhchivan is a strong opponent. The fact that they opened the score showed that our task would be difficult. But we did not give up, we fought until the end and won a well-deserved victory.

- What tasks did Gurban Gurbanov give you at halftime? Because you showed better football in the second 45 minutes.

- I joined the match in the second half. That is why I do not know what the head coach said at halftime. In general, yes, we watched two different halves. In the second 45 minutes, we showed our match and won.

- What caused the tension on the field, what happened at that moment?

- I don't know exactly. I was a little bit away. Later, I approached there to separate the players. Felipe Santos punched me in the face and I fell to the ground.

- Don't you think that the referee made concessions to you in that episode?

- Made concessions to me?

- Yes. In any case, you grabbed Santos by the throat with both hands.

- I grabbed Santos by the throat, my only goal was to separate the players. I had no other intention.

- So you claim that there was no rudeness on your part?

- No. As I said, my goal was simply to separate the players.

Idman.biz