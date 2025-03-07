Funds from Chelsea sale could be seized

UK ministers are preparing to take legal action against Russian businessman Roman Abramovich over the funds generated from the sale of Chelsea Football Club, with plans to use the money as aid for Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, government sources have confirmed the ministers' frustration over their inability to reach an agreement with Abramovich on how the funds should be spent, Idman.biz reports.

They are now preparing to take the matter to court: “The government believes we will take this issue to court. There are fundamental disagreements with Abramovich over how the money should be used, and it seems the only way to resolve this is through legislation.”

Roman Abramovich, aged 58, sold Chelsea in May 2022 under a special license while still under UK sanctions.

Idman.biz