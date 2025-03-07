Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA has released its latest club rankings, reflecting changes following the first-leg matches of the UEFA club competitions' Round of 16.

Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag FK has slipped in the rankings. Gurban Gurbanov’s team now sits at 67th place with 32,000 points, dropping one position from its previous 66th ranking, Idman.biz reports.

Norwegian club Molde surpassed Qarabag after defeating Legia Warsaw 3-2, raising its points tally to 33,750.

Among other Azerbaijani clubs, Neftchi shares 181st place with 8,000 points, while Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit hold 315th place with 4,000 points each. Gabala and Shamakhi are positioned 337th, both accumulating 3,925 points.

At the top of the rankings, Real Madrid leads with an impressive 142,000 points.

