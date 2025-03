The FIFA Women's National Team Rankings have been updated, with Azerbaijan holding steady in 75th place.

The Azerbaijani team has a total of 1308.45 points, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Siyasat Asgarov, the team has maintained its position from the previous rankings.

During the reporting period, the team played one match, drawing 0-0 with Montenegro in the Nations League.

The United States leads the rankings with 2069.06 points.

Idman.biz