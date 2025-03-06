Rahman Dashdamirov: “We will fight to the end on both fronts” – Interview

Sabah football player Rahman Dashdamirov gave an interview to AZERTAC.

- Your team drew 2-2 with Araz-Nakhchivan in the 25th round of the Misli Premier League. What do you think prevented you from winning that match?

- It was a tough game. Although we took the lead twice, we couldn't maintain our advantage. I believe we were the stronger side, but we couldn't capitalize on our goal-scoring opportunities, especially the ones towards the end of the second half.

- Currently, Sabah is in 5th place with 34 points. What are the team's goals for the rest of the season?

- Our goal hasn't changed. We aim to win every game. We will do everything we can to turn things in our favor by the end of the season.

- The most realistic chance for Sabah to qualify for European competitions seems to be through the domestic cup. Your semifinal opponent is Neftchi. Black Whites, who have had inconsistent performances in the Premier League, have focused their attention on the cup. How do you assess your chances?

- Both competitions are very important to us. We still have a chance to advance in the league, so we are fully committed to both the cup and the Premier League. We will fight to the end on both fronts.

- What do you think is the reason for Sabah's underwhelming performance in the domestic league this season?

- Unlike the cup, things haven't gone as expected in the league. This is football; sometimes, even if you give your best, the results are not what you desire. After every match, the coaching staff points out our mistakes, and we constantly work on improving them.

- How would you assess your own performances this season?

- It's not right for me to evaluate myself. I give my maximum effort in both training and matches to benefit my team. However, the coaching staff is the best judge of my performance.

- Your contract with Sabah expires at the end of the season. Have you been offered a new deal?

- Right now, I'm only thinking about the upcoming matches. My full focus is on my team's performances. What happens next will be seen in the future. I’m happy to be at Sabah for now.

- Would you consider offers from abroad if they come?

- As I mentioned, right now, my only focus is on my team's matches. I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

- The national team has upcoming friendlies. Are you hoping for a call-up from head coach Fernando Santos?

- Playing for the national team is an honor for every footballer. If I get called up, it would be a huge source of pride for me. If selected, I will give my all on the pitch.

