Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 is set to begin, bringing an exciting lineup of matches.

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter against Rangers in Istanbul, Idman.biz reports.

Two high-profile matchups will see representatives of Europe's "Big Five" leagues go head-to-head: Real Sociedad will host Manchester United, while Roma will take on Athletic Bilbao.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for March 13.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16, First leg fixtures (All times GMT+4)

March 6

21:45. AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham

21:45. Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

21:45. FCSB vs. Lyon

21:45. Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United

00:00. Viktoria Plzeň vs. Lazio

00:00. Bodø/Glimt vs. Olympiacos

00:00. Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

00:00. Roma vs. Athletic Bilbao

Idman.biz