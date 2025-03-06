Portuguese coach handed 9-month ban

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has been handed a 9-month suspension by the French Professional League, exceeding initial expectations of a 7-month ban.

The Lyon head coach was suspended for shouting in the face of referee Benoît Millot at the end of a Ligue 1 match against Brest, Idman.biz reports.

The suspension consists of two phases:

Until September 15, 2025, Fonseca is banned from being present on the bench, in the referees' dressing room, on the field, in the tunnel, and surrounding areas before, during, and after matches. He is also prohibited from performing any official duties.

He remains barred from the bench and referees' dressing room before, during, and after matches, but other restrictions are lifted until November 30, 2025.

Fonseca was appointed as Lyon’s head coach on January 31, 2025.

Idman.biz