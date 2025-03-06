Azerbaijan placed in pot 1 for Minifootball World Cup draw

The draw for the Minifootball World Cup is set to take place on March 12.

The event will be held in Baku, where the 32 participating teams have been divided into four pots ahead of the draw, Idman.biz reports.

Considered one of the tournament's strong contenders, Azerbaijan has secured a spot in Pot 1.

Pot Allocations:

Pot 1: Romania, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Hungary, Mexico, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Azerbaijan

Pot 2: Bulgaria, Montenegro, USA, France, Ukraine, Georgia, Mauritania, Ghana

Pot 3: England, Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Thailand, UAE, Chad, Spain, Slovenia

Pot 4: Poland, India, Turkiye, Costa Rica, Israel, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Argentina

The venue and start time for the draw are yet to be confirmed.

