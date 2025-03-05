Historic first for Neftchi

The final match of Round 25 in the Misli Premier League was a special milestone for Emin Mahmudov, a key player for Neftchi.

Idman.biz reports that the 33-year-old midfielder marked his 200th appearance in the Azerbaijani championship during an away match against Kapaz.

Before this landmark game, Mahmudov had already scored 43 goals in the league.

Loyal to Neftchi throughout his Premier League career, Emin Mahmudov has now become the first player in history to reach 200 matches for the club in Azerbaijan’s top division. He also holds the record for the most league appearances in Neftçi's history.

Mahmudov made his Premier League debut in the 2017/18 season, playing his first match on September 24, 2017, in a 1-2 away defeat against Gabala.

Idman.biz