Footballers with rising transfer values revealed

The latest list of footballers whose transfer values have increased significantly has been announced.

The CIES Football Observatory has compiled a ranking that excludes players from Europe’s Big Five leagues, Idman.biz reports.

The top 100 players with the highest value increase over the last six months (since September 1, 2024) are included in the list.

Porto’s top scorer, Samu Aghehowa, leads the ranking with a €39 million increase, bringing his current market value to €68.6 million.

Palmeiras winger Estêvão Willian follows in second place, having risen €30.2 million to reach €60.3 million.

Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras ranks third, with his value increasing €28.4 million to €39.1 million.

Additionally, Besiktas winger Kenny Arroyo from Ecuador has also made the top 100. His market value has risen €8.1 million, reaching €9.2 million.

Idman.biz