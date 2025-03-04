Roderick Miller: "I believe I will soon be able to help Turan Tovuz"

"I am happy to be back in Azerbaijan and reunited with my teammates."

Idman.biz reports that Turan Tovuz defender Roderick Miller expressed his excitement about returning to the club after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in Panama earlier this year.

The 32-year-old player, who has rejoined the squad after a long break, shared an update on his recovery process:

"Rehabilitation is going very well. I believe I will soon be able to return to training and help the team achieve its goals. I have really missed playing matches and being on the field with my teammates."

Currently undergoing individual training, Miller remains optimistic:

"After returning to Baku, I underwent a series of tests. I think I will be able to join full team training within two weeks. I feel much better now and can’t wait to get back on the pitch."

Notably, Miller's surgery took place in his home country under the supervision of Panama's national team doctors, with the approval of Turan Tovuz’s management and medical staff.

Idman.biz