Azerbaijan U17 women's national team squad announced

The squad for Azerbaijan's U17 women's national team has been revealed.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has officially announced the roster.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete in the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship Qualifiers (League B, Group B) from March 12 to 18 in Baku. A total of 23 players have been called up for the matches. Preparations will begin on March 5 at the National Teams Training Center. Additionally, three players born in 2011—Konul Huseynova, Aylin Aliyeva, and Tahira Rajab—will take part only in the training sessions.

Azerbaijan will face Luxembourg on March 12, Bulgaria on March 15, and Malta on March 18. All three matches will be held at ASCO Arena, with the first two games kicking off at 16:00 and the final match at 13:00.

1 Firuza Bayramova Dinamo Balakan 2 Nargiz Agaliyeva Shafa 3 Aydan Abdullayeva Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM 4 Maryam Samadli Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM 5 Arzu Jafarova Shafa 6 Khanim Asadova Neftchi 7 Badriya Movludova Shafa 8 Ayshan Salamzadeh Neftchi 9 Sama Asadova Neftchi 10 Aysu Asadova Sabah 11 Aylin Karimova Sabah 12 Ayan Abdiyeva Shafa 13 Shahana Mirzaliyeva Mingachevir 14 Suel Polikarpova Ulduz 15 Sara Salimova Gomrukchu 16 Elmira Huseynova Ulduz 17 Konul Huseynova Mingachevir 18 Naida Mammadova Zagatala City 19 Khadija Rahimova Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM 20 Mahsuma Vahabzada Sabah 21 Aygun Novruzova Sabah 22 Aylin Aliyeva Ulduz 23 Tahira Rajab Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM

