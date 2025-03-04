4 March 2025
Azerbaijan U17 women's national team squad announced

4 March 2025 15:53
The squad for Azerbaijan's U17 women's national team has been revealed.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has officially announced the roster.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete in the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship Qualifiers (League B, Group B) from March 12 to 18 in Baku. A total of 23 players have been called up for the matches. Preparations will begin on March 5 at the National Teams Training Center. Additionally, three players born in 2011—Konul Huseynova, Aylin Aliyeva, and Tahira Rajab—will take part only in the training sessions.

Azerbaijan will face Luxembourg on March 12, Bulgaria on March 15, and Malta on March 18. All three matches will be held at ASCO Arena, with the first two games kicking off at 16:00 and the final match at 13:00.

1

Firuza Bayramova

Dinamo Balakan

2

Nargiz Agaliyeva

Shafa

3

Aydan Abdullayeva

Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM

4

Maryam Samadli

Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM

5

Arzu Jafarova

Shafa

6

Khanim Asadova

Neftchi

7

Badriya Movludova

Shafa

8

Ayshan Salamzadeh

Neftchi

9

Sama Asadova

Neftchi

10

Aysu Asadova

Sabah

11

Aylin Karimova

Sabah

12

Ayan Abdiyeva

Shafa

13

Shahana Mirzaliyeva

Mingachevir

14

Suel Polikarpova

Ulduz

15

Sara Salimova

Gomrukchu

16

Elmira Huseynova

Ulduz

17

Konul Huseynova

Mingachevir

18

Naida Mammadova

Zagatala City

19

Khadija Rahimova

Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM

20

Mahsuma Vahabzada

Sabah

21

Aygun Novruzova

Sabah

22

Aylin Aliyeva

Ulduz

23

Tahira Rajab

Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM

