Azerbaijan U17 women's national team squad announced

The squad for Azerbaijan's U17 women's national team has been revealed.
The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has officially announced the roster.
The Azerbaijani national team will compete in the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship Qualifiers (League B, Group B) from March 12 to 18 in Baku. A total of 23 players have been called up for the matches. Preparations will begin on March 5 at the National Teams Training Center. Additionally, three players born in 2011—Konul Huseynova, Aylin Aliyeva, and Tahira Rajab—will take part only in the training sessions.
Azerbaijan will face Luxembourg on March 12, Bulgaria on March 15, and Malta on March 18. All three matches will be held at ASCO Arena, with the first two games kicking off at 16:00 and the final match at 13:00.
|
1
|
Firuza Bayramova
|
Dinamo Balakan
|
2
|
Nargiz Agaliyeva
|
Shafa
|
3
|
Aydan Abdullayeva
|
Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM
|
4
|
Maryam Samadli
|
Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM
|
5
|
Arzu Jafarova
|
Shafa
|
6
|
Khanim Asadova
|
Neftchi
|
7
|
Badriya Movludova
|
Shafa
|
8
|
Ayshan Salamzadeh
|
Neftchi
|
9
|
Sama Asadova
|
Neftchi
|
10
|
Aysu Asadova
|
Sabah
|
11
|
Aylin Karimova
|
Sabah
|
12
|
Ayan Abdiyeva
|
Shafa
|
13
|
Shahana Mirzaliyeva
|
Mingachevir
|
14
|
Suel Polikarpova
|
Ulduz
|
15
|
Sara Salimova
|
Gomrukchu
|
16
|
Elmira Huseynova
|
Ulduz
|
17
|
Konul Huseynova
|
Mingachevir
|
18
|
Naida Mammadova
|
Zagatala City
|
19
|
Khadija Rahimova
|
Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM
|
20
|
Mahsuma Vahabzada
|
Sabah
|
21
|
Aygun Novruzova
|
Sabah
|
22
|
Aylin Aliyeva
|
Ulduz
|
23
|
Tahira Rajab
|
Tehsil 8 IOEUGIM
Idman.biz