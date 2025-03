Cristiano Ronaldo could continue his career in Brazil.

Brazilian club Portuguesa has expressed interest in signing the 40-year-old forward, Idman.biz reports.

Club president Alex Bourgeois confirmed their desire to bring the Portuguese star on board. With Ronaldo’s contract at Al-Nassr set to expire this summer, Portuguesa hopes to sign him as a free agent.

Notably, Portuguesa, based in São Paulo, was founded by Portuguese immigrants living in Brazil.

