While national leagues across Europe are witnessing fierce competition, some teams are maintaining an uncontested grip on the top spot. Among these dominant leaders is Qarabag, continuing their reign in Azerbaijan’s Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz has analyzed the strongest league leaders across Europe, highlighting teams that have built a significant gap over their rivals.

Serbia: Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda holds the biggest advantage, leading the table with 74 points after 26 matches, having dropped points in only two draws. Their city rivals, Partizan, trail by a massive 21 points.

Northern Ireland: In Northern Ireland, Linfield has collected 67 points in 30 matches, putting them 19 points ahead of second-placed Glentoran, though Glentoran has two games in hand, reducing the potential gap to 13 points.

Scotland: After 29 rounds in Scotland, Celtic leads with 75 points, staying 16 points clear of their arch-rivals, Rangers.



Three leagues feature leaders holding a 13-point cushion:

France: PSG (62 points) leads Marseille after 24 rounds.

Czech Republic: Slavia Prague (65 points) is ahead of Viktoria Plzeň and Sparta Prague.

Kosovo: Drita (50 points) tops Malisheva after 22 matches.

England: Liverpool (67 points in 28 matches) leads Arsenal, though the Gunners have a game in hand, potentially reducing the gap to 10 points.

12-Point Leaders: Azerbaijan, Wales, Montenegro



Azerbaijan: Qarabag leads the Misli Premier League with 57 points after 24 rounds, staying 12 points ahead of Zira and Araz-Nakhchivan

Wales: TNS tops the league with 63 points in 26 matches, leading Pen-y-Bont by 12 points.

Montenegro: Budućnost holds a 12-point lead over Petrovac after 22 matches, sitting at 54 points.

With such commanding leads, these clubs are well on their way to securing their respective league titles barring any major surprises.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz