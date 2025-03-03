Ehtiram Guliyev: "We will do our best to achieve our set goals"

"Our work at the base is nearly complete," said Ehtiram Guliyev, Chairman of the Board of Turan Tovuz, in an interview with Idman.biz.

He clarified that the exact date for the handover of the new base is yet to be determined: "Soon, the base will be available for regional football fans, the young players training at the academy, and the first team. Currently, we are in the final stages of completion."

Guliyev also assessed the team's current performance: "Turan Tovuz’s performance has been satisfactory and makes us happy. We believe we have achieved the desired results as a team. I hope that from now on, everything will continue to improve. We are moving forward day by day. We will do our best to achieve the goals we set at the beginning of the championship by the end of the season."

Regarding the recent 20,000 AZN fine imposed on Turan Tovuz by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, the club president chose not to comment.

After 24 rounds in the Azerbaijan Premier League, Tovuz is currently in 4th place with 42 points.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz