in preparation for their upcoming match against Greece.

The team has begun preparing for their next game in the UEFA Euro 2026 qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

The match against Greece is scheduled for March 11, and the national team will train in Baku until March 8. Head coach Vitaliy Borisov has called up 16 futsal players, including 3 goalkeepers. The team will depart for the match on March 9.

The Greece-Azerbaijan game will take place in Athens.

