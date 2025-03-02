Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of the German Bundesliga was dominated by the away teams, as all six visiting sides secured victories.

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen had no trouble against Eintracht Frankfurt, cruising to a 4-1 win, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund edged past St. Pauli with a 2-1 victory.

Bundesliga

Round 24 Results (March 1)

18:30. St. Pauli 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

18:30. Bochum 0-1 Hoffenheim

18:30. Heidenheim 0-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

18:30. RB Leipzig 1-2 Mainz

18:30. Werder Bremen 1-2 Wolfsburg

21:30. Eintracht Frankfurt 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Idman.biz