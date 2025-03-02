Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of the German Bundesliga was dominated by the away teams, as all six visiting sides secured victories.
Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen had no trouble against Eintracht Frankfurt, cruising to a 4-1 win, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund edged past St. Pauli with a 2-1 victory.
Bundesliga
Round 24 Results (March 1)
18:30. St. Pauli 1-3 Borussia Dortmund
18:30. Bochum 0-1 Hoffenheim
18:30. Heidenheim 0-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach
18:30. RB Leipzig 1-2 Mainz
18:30. Werder Bremen 1-2 Wolfsburg
21:30. Eintracht Frankfurt 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
