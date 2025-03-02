Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO

The clubs that spend the most on player wages in world football have been revealed.

The list was compiled by GiveMeSport using data from Capology, Idman.biz reports.

The top 15 includes six Premier League clubs, highlighting the financial power of English football. Notably, four Saudi Arabian clubs also feature in the rankings.

Leading the list is Al-Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, with an annual wage budget of £298,622,603. Bayern Munich ranks second with £229,840,384 per year, while Real Madrid comes third with £228,024,846, thanks to superstars like Kylian Mbappé, who earns £498,248 per week.

Idman.biz