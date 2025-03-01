1 March 2025
REVIEW of Renat Dadashov's goal-scoring debut - VIDEO

1 March 2025 10:16
Azerbaijani national football team player Renat Dadashov is satisfied with his debut in the Polish club Radomyak.

25-year-old striker shared his thoughts on the home game against Vidzew in the XXIII round of the Ekstraklasa, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on his debut in the match, where he appeared in the 80th minute, and the goal that saved his team from defeat: "We wanted to earn three points in this match. I am happy that I scored a goal in my debut in such a club. We will continue to work hard. All our thoughts are now focused on the next match".

The match Radomyak - Vidzew ended with a score of 1:1.

