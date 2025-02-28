28 February 2025
Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match, in the podcast 'The Wild Project.'

Idman.biz reports that the Dutch left-back recalled an incident from his time at Hércules, saying:

"In a match when I was at Hércules, against Barça, Messi called me 'black'," he explained.

"Afterwards he told me that Argentine players called each other that way, that for them it was a normal thing. For example, they said it to Garay and he didn't mind, but they have to understand that a guy like me didn't like it. It's not the same for my friends to say it to me in training as for a rival to say it. We haven't talked about it since."

Drenthe played for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2010.

Royston Drenthe has decided to downplay the matter, saying of Messi: "I have a lot of respect for him because he has been one of the best players in the world".

