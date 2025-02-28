28 February 2025
Dismissed and unpaid: Legal battle could be on horizon - SCANDAL

28 February 2025 11:48
Mingachevir FC, competing in the Azerbaijan First Division, is facing significant financial issues, especially concerning the salary of their goalkeeping coach, Elnar Karimov.

The club has failed to fully pay Karimov’s salary, which was agreed upon in August under a contract worth 700 AZN per month, Idman.biz reports.

However, only 400 AZN per month has been paid up until December, with the remaining amount promised after the club secures sponsorship. Despite this, the club has not honored its promise.

When Karimov demanded his unpaid wages, he was told that he had been terminated from his position. After being let go in January, Karimov is now seeking the balance of his owed salary.

Karimov has stated that he holds a valid contract and, if the remaining amount is not paid, he will file complaints with both AFFA and the court.

