Björn Kuipers: "Azerbaijanis should be proud of them"

"I have been in Baku for two days, and it’s been a great experience. The Azerbaijani people are very warm and welcoming. I am grateful to the AFFA leadership for the invitation."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that UEFA Referees Committee member, Talent and Mentor Program director, and referee inspector Björn Kuipers shared these thoughts with journalists during his visit to Baku.

The Dutch expert, who conducted a seminar for referees in the Azerbaijani capital, praised the high level of organization:

"My impressions of Baku are very positive. The seminar was attended by three Azerbaijani referees with international certification, which is a fantastic achievement. Azerbaijanis should be proud of them."

Kuipers emphasized that referees must continuously improve to receive more international assignments:

"Hard work is essential on this journey. Both male and female referees need the right support and conditions to develop. That’s why efforts must continue to increase the number of referees."

Björn Kuipers began his refereeing career in 2002 and earned his FIFA badge in 2006. From 2009 until his retirement in 2021, he was part of UEFA’s elite category of referees.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kuipers officiated at two FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018) and three UEFA European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020). He was also entrusted with matches in prestigious tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, and FIFA Confederations Cup.

Among his most notable assignments are U-21 European Championship Final (2009), UEFA Super Cup (2011), UEFA Europa League Final (2013, 2018), FIFA Confederations Cup Final (2013), UEFA Champions League Final (2014), UEFA European Championship Final (2020), FIFA World Cup fourth official (2018).

Kuipers officiated his final match on July 29, 2021, overseeing the Dutch Super Cup clash between Ajax and PSV before retiring.

Idman.biz