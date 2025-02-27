27 February 2025
Longest CL unbeaten runs in all confederations

27 February 2025 13:07
Longest CL unbeaten runs in all confederations

The longest unbeaten streaks in Champions League history across different continents have been revealed.

Seven teams with 18 or more consecutive unbeaten matches are featured in the IFFHS ranking, Idman.biz reports.

The world record belongs to New Zealand's Auckland City, who achieved a remarkable 29-match unbeaten streak in the Oceania Champions League. Egypt’s Al Ahly follows in second place with 27 unbeaten matches in Africa.

Among European clubs envying these records, Manchester City stands out with a 24-match unbeaten streak.

Top 5 longest unbeaten streaks:
1. Auckland City – 29 matches
2. Al Ahly – 27 matches
3. Manchester City – 26 matches
4. Ulsan Hyundai – 21 matches
5-7. Monterrey – 18 matches
Atlético Mineiro – 18 matches
Palmeiras – 18 matches

