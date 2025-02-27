Rovshan Najaf meets with Björn Kuipers – PHOTO

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf has met with Björn Kuipers, a member of the UEFA Referees Committee, who is currently visiting Baku.

The meeting was announced by the association's press service, Idman.biz reports.

Also present at the meeting were AFFA Executive Vice President Serkhan Hajiyev, Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev, and Frank De Bleeckere, Chair of the AFFA Referees Committee.

The discussions focused on the development of refereeing in Azerbaijan and future perspectives.

Notably, Björn Kuipers, considered one of the best referees of his time, has officiated at two World Cup finals (2014, 2018), three European Championship finals (2012, 2016, 2020), and has refereed UEFA Champions League (2014), UEFA Europa League (2013, 2018), and European Championship (Euro 2020) final matches. The Dutch FIFA referee is renowned for his accomplishments in the world of football officiating.

