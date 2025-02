Another semifinalist has been confirmed in the Italian Cup.

Inter faced Lazio in the quarterfinals, securing a dominant victory, Idman.biz reports.

The match in Milan was controlled by the home side, with Simone Inzaghi’s team scoring once in each half to seal the win.

With this result, Inter will take on city rivals AC Milan in the semifinals, setting up an exciting derby clash.

Italian Cup – Quarterfinals

February 25

00:00. Inter 2-0 Lazio

Idman.biz