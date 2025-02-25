Björn Kuipers to hold a seminar in Baku

UEFA Referees Committee member Björn Kuipers is set to visit Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA).

AFFA's press service has confirmed that the Dutch referee instructor, who leads UEFA’s Talent & Mentor Program, will conduct a seminar for referees on February 27 at the Baku Marriott Boulevard hotel, Idman.biz reports.

The event, starting at 11:00 AM, will focus on leadership, match management, and communication strategies. Additionally, FIFA-certified referees will receive their official badges during the seminar. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Following the seminar, Kuipers will hold a media briefing at 5:00 PM, where press representatives are invited to participate.

Starting his refereeing career in 2002, Kuipers received his FIFA badge in 2006 and officiated in UEFA's elite category from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. Throughout his career, he officiated in major international tournaments, including: FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018), UEFA European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020), UEFA Champions League & Europa League matches and FIFA Club World Cup & Confederations Cup.

His most notable assignments include refereeing the Euro 2020 final, the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, the 2013 and 2018 UEFA Europa League finals, and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup final.

Kuipers officiated his final match on July 29, 2021, overseeing the Dutch Super Cup clash between Ajax and PSV before officially retiring.

Idman.biz