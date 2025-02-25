25 February 2025
EN

Björn Kuipers to hold a seminar in Baku

Football
News
25 February 2025 15:17
27
Björn Kuipers to hold a seminar in Baku

UEFA Referees Committee member Björn Kuipers is set to visit Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA).

AFFA's press service has confirmed that the Dutch referee instructor, who leads UEFA’s Talent & Mentor Program, will conduct a seminar for referees on February 27 at the Baku Marriott Boulevard hotel, Idman.biz reports.

The event, starting at 11:00 AM, will focus on leadership, match management, and communication strategies. Additionally, FIFA-certified referees will receive their official badges during the seminar. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Following the seminar, Kuipers will hold a media briefing at 5:00 PM, where press representatives are invited to participate.

Starting his refereeing career in 2002, Kuipers received his FIFA badge in 2006 and officiated in UEFA's elite category from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. Throughout his career, he officiated in major international tournaments, including: FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018), UEFA European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020), UEFA Champions League & Europa League matches and FIFA Club World Cup & Confederations Cup.

His most notable assignments include refereeing the Euro 2020 final, the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, the 2013 and 2018 UEFA Europa League finals, and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup final.

Kuipers officiated his final match on July 29, 2021, overseeing the Dutch Super Cup clash between Ajax and PSV before officially retiring.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jorge Valdano: "Maradona was fouled three times more than Messi"
18:09
Football

Jorge Valdano: "Maradona was fouled three times more than Messi"

He believes that rough play in football has decreased thanks to the influence of television
Azerbaijani footballer Raul Yagubzada on the radar of San Marino club
17:17
Football

Azerbaijani footballer Raul Yagubzada on the radar of San Marino club

Azerbaijani forward Raul Yagubzada is reportedly a target for a prominent club in San Marino
Agaselim Mirjavadov: After the Winter Break, Some Teams Show Decline
16:59
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: After the Winter Break, Some Teams Show Decline

He explained that the decline is likely due to the short duration of the winter preparation period
Turan Tovuz - Sabah matches to start earlier
16:34
Football

Turan Tovuz - Sabah matches to start earlier

Kickoff times for Turan Tovuz and Sabah home matches have been changed
Leandro Gomes: “Despite losing to Portugal, it was my best game for the Azerbaijani national team” - INTERVIEW
16:19
Football

Leandro Gomes: “Despite losing to Portugal, it was my best game for the Azerbaijani national team” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team striker Leandro Gomes spoke in an exclusive interview
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team

Most read

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
24 February 11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast
Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia