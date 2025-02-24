Sabah goalkeeper from Kazakhstan: "I can't speak on their behalf" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive Interview with Sabah Goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov for Sport24.az

– You held Qarabag to a 1-1 draw in the 24th round of the Premier League. What are your thoughts on the match?

– It was a tough game, as expected. Matches against Qarabag are always challenging. Although the game was difficult overall, we had chances to secure a win towards the end. In general, it was a tough but exciting encounter.

– Considering the harsh weather conditions, can this 1-1 draw be seen as a victory for your team?

– I can't speak on behalf of everyone, but personally, I’m used to playing in cold weather. I've experienced similar conditions in Kazakhstan.

– Sabah doesn’t always perform at this level against teams like Sabail or Kapaz, yet you play much better against Qarabag. What do you think is the reason?

– I can't say for sure. Perhaps every team is more prepared when facing Qarabag. There's no need for extra motivation because everyone knows how strong they are. Naturally, you become more focused. Just like in every match, we did our best against Qarabag.

– In the second half, your team gave Qarabag no space and played differently. What advice did Vasiliy Berezutskiy give at halftime?

– He repeated what he had told us before the match: to stick to our game plan. I won’t go into details, as that’s part of our tactics. But I can say we tried to execute the coach’s instructions.

– Your next match is in the cup against Sumgayit, a team that hasn’t won or scored in their last nine games. What are your thoughts on this fixture?

– I can't speak on their behalf. That’s Sumqayıt’s issue. We focus on our own game. Our goal is to advance to the next stage, and we’ll do everything to achieve that.

– You previously played against Qarabag at Tofig Bahramov Stadium with Kairat. How do you remember that match?

– Yes, I remember that game well.

– Was Qarabag stronger back then or now?

– I think Qarabag has always been a strong team. That match is still fresh in my memory.

– Have people ever told you that you resemble Qarabag’s former goalkeeper, Andrey Lunev, now at Dinamo?

– Yes, I’ve heard that before. But I don’t know if anyone has ever mistaken me for him (laughs). They just say I look like him.

