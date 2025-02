The venue for the I League match between Mingachevir and Difai has been changed.

The Professional Football League (PFL) announced that the Round 16 fixture will now take place at the reserve pitch of the Yashar Mammadzada Stadium in Mingachevir, Idman.biz reports.

Originally, the match was scheduled to be held at the Zagatala Olympic Sports Complex Stadium.

Despite the venue change, the date and kickoff time remain unchanged. The match will be played on February 27 at 14:00.

Idman.biz