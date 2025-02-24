24 February 2025
Arif Asadov: A decline is noticeable in Nakhchivan's performance

Matches between Neftchi and Sumgayit have recently become quite intense, with both teams sitting close to each other in the league table.

The flow of the game suggested that the match would end in a draw, with few goal-scoring opportunities, Idman.biz reports.

In the end, Neftchi secured a win with a penalty, distancing themselves slightly from Sumgayit.

Arif Asadov, speaking to Sport24.az, shared his thoughts on the 24th round of the Misli Premier League matches: “Qarabag started their game against Sabah with great intensity, scoring a goal and creating chances. Later, Sabah had their moments, and they could have even won the match. I believe a draw was a fair result.
As for Araz Nakhchivan, the team has shown a decline in performance since the start of the second half of the season, while Sabail has been on the rise. The match was closely contested, and with just one goal separating the teams, it was a crucial match where the team that scored first would win. I think Sabail earned a vital point, while Araz Nakhchivan suffered another loss, allowing their competitors to close the gap.
In the Shamakhi vs. Turan Tovuz match, the weather conditions were unfavorable for both teams, and there were even concerns that the game might be canceled. However, the match went ahead, with a single goal deciding the outcome. Turan Tovuz claimed an important victory, while Shamakhi made their fight to stay in the Premier League even harder with the loss.”

The Zira vs. Kapaz match has been postponed due to the pitch being covered in snow. According to the decision of the Professional Football League, the match will take place today at the Zira Sports Complex, starting at 16:00.

Idman.biz

