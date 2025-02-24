Kady Borges: "We need to improve our game"

Qarabag player Kady Borges shared his thoughts following the 1-1 draw with Sabah in the Misli Premier League's 24th round.

The Brazilian forward mentioned that despite knowing that opponents tend to play more defensively against them, the team played well, Idman.biz reports.

He added, "We had a few scoring opportunities. I think we played well. The weather was very cold, but that’s not an excuse. It was cold for us, and it was the same for Sabah players."

Borges also spoke about the upcoming Azerbaijan Cup quarter-final match against Sabail, saying: "We have the Sabail match ahead in the Cup. We will prepare for it and listen to the coach's advice. We need to improve our game."

The match between Qarabag and Sabail will take place on February 27 at 16:00, with Qarabag having won the first leg 1-0.

Idman.biz