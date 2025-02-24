24 February 2025
EN

Kady Borges: "We need to improve our game"

Football
News
24 February 2025 12:51
28
Kady Borges: "We need to improve our game"

Qarabag player Kady Borges shared his thoughts following the 1-1 draw with Sabah in the Misli Premier League's 24th round.

The Brazilian forward mentioned that despite knowing that opponents tend to play more defensively against them, the team played well, Idman.biz reports.

He added, "We had a few scoring opportunities. I think we played well. The weather was very cold, but that’s not an excuse. It was cold for us, and it was the same for Sabah players."

Borges also spoke about the upcoming Azerbaijan Cup quarter-final match against Sabail, saying: "We have the Sabail match ahead in the Cup. We will prepare for it and listen to the coach's advice. We need to improve our game."

The match between Qarabag and Sabail will take place on February 27 at 16:00, with Qarabag having won the first leg 1-0.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

PFL President to undergo another surgery
17:48
Football

PFL President to undergo another surgery

Elkhan Samadov, President of the Professional Football League (PFL), is set to undergo another surgery

National team coach highlights problematic positions
17:37
Football

National team coach highlights problematic positions

Yadullayev shared his thoughts with AFFA’s press service

Renat Dadashov’s call to Radomiak fans
17:22
Football

Renat Dadashov’s call to Radomiak fans

Azerbaijani national team forward Renat Dadashov has shared his thoughts on his transfer

Sabah goalkeeper from Kazakhstan: "I can't speak on their behalf" - INTERVIEW
17:08
Football

Sabah goalkeeper from Kazakhstan: "I can't speak on their behalf" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive Interview with Sabah Goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov

Celebrating Igor Ponomaryov’s 65th birthday
16:45
Football

Celebrating Igor Ponomaryov’s 65th birthday

Today marks the 65th birthday of Olympic champion Igor Ponomaryov

Azerbaijan to face Latvia in unbeaten territory
16:27
Football

Azerbaijan to face Latvia in unbeaten territory

The Azerbaijan national team will face Latvia for the sixth time in their history

Most read

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast