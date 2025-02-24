24 February 2025
EN

Final test for Azerbaijan's U19 women's national team

Football
News
24 February 2025 10:06
21
Final test for Azerbaijan's U19 women's national team

Azerbaijan’s U19 women's national team is set to play its final match in the UEFA Women’s U19 Championship second qualifying round today.

The team, competing in Group 4 of League B, will face Montenegro in their last fixture, Idman.biz reports.

Habib Aghayev’s squad, having lost both previous matches 0-4, will be fighting for their first goal and first points in the tournament.

The match kicks off at 17:30 Baku time at the House of Football Natural Pitch stadium.

UEFA Women’s U19 EURO 2025
Second Qualifying Round
League B, Group 4 – Round 3
February 24
17:30. Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro
Referee: Roxana Rekorean (Romania)

In the other group match, Northern Ireland will take on Albania.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA employees attend UEFA seminar in Tbilisi
11:52
Football

AFFA employees attend UEFA seminar in Tbilisi

A seminar on "UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability" was recently held in Tbilisi

Sumgayit’s 200th defeat in Azerbaijani Championships
11:42
Football

Sumgayit’s 200th defeat in Azerbaijani Championships

Sumgayit has suffered its 200th defeat in the Azerbaijani championships

Mohamed Salah equals Premier League record
11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah equals Premier League record

The Liverpool forward matched the record during their 2-0 victory over Manchester City

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Liverpool secure unusual victory over Man City - VIDEO
10:01
Football

Liverpool secure unusual victory over Man City - VIDEO

Liverpool triumphed over Manchester City in their Premier League Round 26 clash

Newcastle win seven-goal thriller, Liverpool march on unbeaten - VIDEO
09:53
Football

Newcastle win seven-goal thriller, Liverpool march on unbeaten - VIDEO

The 26th round of the English Premier League has concluded

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Football legends match in Tbilisi - Featuring Barcelona
21 February 17:59
Football

Football legends match in Tbilisi - Featuring Barcelona

On May 16, Tbilisi will host a legendary football match

Keylor Navas faces legal troubles in three countries
21 February 16:11
Football

Keylor Navas faces legal troubles in three countries

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is entangled in legal issues across three different countries