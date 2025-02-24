Final test for Azerbaijan's U19 women's national team

Azerbaijan’s U19 women's national team is set to play its final match in the UEFA Women’s U19 Championship second qualifying round today.

The team, competing in Group 4 of League B, will face Montenegro in their last fixture, Idman.biz reports.

Habib Aghayev’s squad, having lost both previous matches 0-4, will be fighting for their first goal and first points in the tournament.

The match kicks off at 17:30 Baku time at the House of Football Natural Pitch stadium.

UEFA Women’s U19 EURO 2025

Second Qualifying Round

League B, Group 4 – Round 3

February 24

17:30. Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro

Referee: Roxana Rekorean (Romania)

In the other group match, Northern Ireland will take on Albania.

