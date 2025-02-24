Bayern thrash third-placed Eintracht with four unanswered goals – VIDEO

The 23rd round of the German Bundesliga has concluded.
In the day's opening match, Leipzig failed to overcome relegation-threatened Heidenheim, settling for a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, league leaders Bayern Munich dominated third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with an emphatic 4-0 victory.
Hoffenheim and Stuttgart shared the points after a 1-1 draw.
Bundesliga – Round 23 Results
February 23
17:30. Leipzig 2-2 Heidenheim
19:30. Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
21:30. Hoffenheim 1-1 Stuttgart
Idman.biz