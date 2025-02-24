Bayern thrash third-placed Eintracht with four unanswered goals – VIDEO

The 23rd round of the German Bundesliga has concluded.

In the day's opening match, Leipzig failed to overcome relegation-threatened Heidenheim, settling for a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, league leaders Bayern Munich dominated third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart shared the points after a 1-1 draw.

Bundesliga – Round 23 Results

February 23

17:30. Leipzig 2-2 Heidenheim

19:30. Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:30. Hoffenheim 1-1 Stuttgart

