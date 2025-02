Azerbaijani national team forward Renat Dadashov has found his new club.

The 25-year-old forward is set to continue his career in Poland after parting ways with Turkish side Ankaragucu, Idman.biz reports.

Dadashov is on the verge of signing with Radomiak, where he will reunite with fellow Azerbaijani international Rahil Mammadov as a teammate. The transfer is expected to be finalized soon.

Radomiak currently sits 13th in the Polish Ekstraklasa standings with 24 points after 22 rounds.

Idman.biz