Milan falls away, Inter claims top spot – VIDEO

Two matches concluded the action in Serie A’s 26th round.

Lazio unexpectedly dropped points, failing to break down Venezia, a team struggling at the bottom of the table, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, AC Milan suffered a 2-1 defeat against Torino in Turin, while defending champions Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Genoa, reclaiming the top spot in the standings.

Serie A – Round 26 Results

February 22

Parma 2-0 Bologna (18:00)

Venezia 0-0 Lazio (18:00)

Torino 2-1 Milan (21:00)



Inter 1-0 Genoa (23:45)

