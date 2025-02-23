Milan falls away, Inter claims top spot – VIDEO

Two matches concluded the action in Serie A’s 26th round.
Lazio unexpectedly dropped points, failing to break down Venezia, a team struggling at the bottom of the table, Idman.biz reports.
The match ended in a goalless draw.
Meanwhile, AC Milan suffered a 2-1 defeat against Torino in Turin, while defending champions Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Genoa, reclaiming the top spot in the standings.
Serie A – Round 26 Results
February 22
Parma 2-0 Bologna (18:00)
Venezia 0-0 Lazio (18:00)
Torino 2-1 Milan (21:00)
Inter 1-0 Genoa (23:45)
Idman.biz