Four matches took place in the 24th round of La Liga, with visiting teams dominating the action.

All home teams suffered defeats without scoring a single goal. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid both secured crucial victories, maintaining their positions at the top of the table, Idman.biz reports.

La Liga – Round 24 Results

February 22

Alavés 0-1 Espanyol (17:00)

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Villarreal (19:15)

Valencia 0-3 Atlético Madrid (21:30)





Las Palmas 0-2 Barcelona (00:00)

