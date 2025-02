The 25th round of the Turkish Super Lig has kicked off.

Besiktas faced Eyupspor away from home in an intense battle, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the hosts taking an early lead in the very first minute, the Black Eagles mounted an impressive comeback to secure victory. With this crucial win, Besiktas has now moved ahead of Eyupspor in the league standings.

Turkish Süper Lig – Round 25 Results:

21:00. Eyupspor 1-3 Besiktas

21:00. Bodrum 1-0 Hatayspor

Idman.biz