Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16

After the conclusion of the return leg of the Europa League play-off stage, the full list of teams that advanced to the Round of 16 has been confirmed.

None of the teams that faced Azerbaijani champions Qarabag stumbled in the play-offs, Idman.biz reports.

Out of the eight opponents that faced our representative, three of them fought their way through this stage. Bodo Glimt, FCSB, and Ajax have successfully secured their spots in the Round of 16.

Additionally, three of Qarabag’s other opponents qualified directly for this stage. Tottenham, Lyon, and Olympiacos also passed through the play-offs and are awaiting today's draw.

In total, six out of Qarabag’s eight opponents are in the Round of 16. The only exceptions are Swedish clubs Molde and Elfsborg, which were eliminated during the group stage. This means that 75% of the teams that faced Gurban Gurbanov’s side are continuing their journey toward the trophy.

The Azerbaijani champions finished in 36th place in the group stage.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz