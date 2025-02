Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov has parted ways with Turkish club Ankaragucu.

Idman.biz, citing Turkish media, reports that the Super Lig side has terminated its contract with the 25-year-old forward.

The club’s management had previously sidelined Dadaşov from the first team, and a final decision was made to release him from the squad. He is now a free agent.

During his time with Ankaragucu, Dadashov made 15 league appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz