Swiss champions Young Boys have come up with a creative initiative by auctioning off the lockers from their team’s dressing room, offering fans a rare piece of club history.

The lockers bear autographs of the players, making them highly desirable for supporters.

Following a renovation of stadium furniture, the club opted to sell the old lockers instead of discarding them, giving fans the chance to own memorabilia from behind the scenes.

Idman.biz