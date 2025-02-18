Liverpool's injured players' recovery update

Liverpool's injured players Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez have provided an update on their recovery.

This was shared by Dutch head coach Arne Slot, Idman.biz reports.

Gakpo sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Everton (2-2), but it’s expected that the Dutch winger will return to the field soon.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez, who was injured during the FA Cup match against Plymouth (0-1), is facing a more serious situation. Slot mentioned that Gomez will need a long recovery period and will likely miss a significant part of the rest of the season. Surgery could also be a possibility for the defender.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League tomorrow.

