Fabio Pecchia, who had been coaching Parma since 2022, has left the club, and Romanian Cristian Chivu has been appointed as his successor.

English coach Luke Williams has also left his position at Swansea City, a role he had held since January 2024, Idman.biz reports.

Italian coach Leandro Greco’s stint at Frosinone, competing in Serie B, lasted nearly four months.

