Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified as the 33-year-old Danish midfielder prepares to leave the club this summer.

Eriksen will become a free agent at the end of the season, as his contract will not be extended. He plans to start looking for a new club immediately, Idman.biz reports.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season, providing one assist.

Idman.biz