Kady Borges: "This isn't the first time we've faced such a situation" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Qarabag midfielder Kady Borges for Sportal.az

- How would you describe the victory against Neftchi?

- It was a tough match. Early in the game, we unexpectedly went down to ten men. However, we demonstrated great team spirit. It wasn't easy, but as you saw in the second half, the game turned in our favor.

- Even with a numerical disadvantage on the field, did you still believe in winning?

- I never doubted our victory. This isn’t the first time we’ve faced such a situation. We know exactly how to handle it, and the game proved that. Once again, we showed our character, and in the end, we got the result we wanted.

- You won the penalty that secured Qarabag’s victory. The referee awarded it after Yuri Matias fouled you. How do you see that moment?

- There was a clear foul, and the referee made the right decision. To be honest, I didn’t even see where the defender came from before he brought me down. He never touched the ball.

- You were away from Azerbaijan for a while. Has your main rival, Neftchi, changed much in your absence?

- Nothing has changed for me. Despite my absence, we still won. This is the Azerbaijan Derby. Whenever Neftchi and Qarabag face off, the entire football community is focused on this match.

- In the last round, you scored a goal, and in this match, you won a penalty. Are you satisfied with your performances since returning?

- I don't like talking about myself, but overall, I think everything has gone really well.

