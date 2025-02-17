17 February 2025
EN

Georgian striker marks 100th appearance for Zira

Football
News
17 February 2025 10:24
41
Davit Volkovi, the Georgian forward, celebrated a special milestone during Zira’s 3-0 victory over Sumgayit in Round 23 of the Misli Premier League.

The 29-year-old made his 100th appearance for the Baku-based club, Idman.biz reports.

Volkovi broke record with 34 goals in 100 matches at Zira.

Match breakdown:

80 Premier League games (28 goals)

12 Azerbaijan Cup games (2 goals)

8 European matches (4 goals)

Volkovi initially played for Zira from 2020 to 2022 before rejoining the club in the summer of 2024. He made his debut on February 1, 2020, in a 2-0 win against Sabah.

Idman.biz

