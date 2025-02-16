Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses

Neftchi has completed the preparation for the match against Qarabag in the 23rd round of the Misli Premier League.

The press service of Whites-Blacks published a statement about this, Idman.biz reports.

Baku club has held its last pre-match training session at the Neftchi Football Center. Andrey Shtogrin, who is engaged in individual training due to his recovery period, the injured Elvin Jamalov, as well as Dembo Darbo and Rafael Guzzo, who participated in the training with the team but are not yet fully ready, will miss the match against Qarabag.

Neftchi – Qarabag match, which will be held tomorrow at Neftchi Arena, will start at 19:00.

Idman.biz