16 February 2025
Shahin Diniyev: Qarabag is stronger on paper and in reality than Neftchi

16 February 2025 16:51
Shahin Diniyev: Qarabag is stronger on paper and in reality than Neftchi

"If Qarabag scores an early goal, it can quickly decide the fate of the match".

It was stated by the former head coach of Azerbaijani national team Shahin Diniyev in his statement to Report, Idman.biz reports.

58-year-old specialist shared his thoughts on the match between Neftchi and Qarabag to be held today in the XXIII round of Misli Premier League: "The teams are currently in different positions. However, the match between two big clubs will always be considered a derby, regardless of who is in which position in the tournament table. It is a match of principle. One of the factors that makes this match important is the fans. It is the fans who raise the pressure before the match".

Diniyev spoke about the interesting past of Azerbaijani derby: "Unfortunately, the clubs are currently in different positions. Both are not fighting for the championship. Football does not like predictions. Anything can happen in the game. Today, Qarabag is stronger than its opponent on paper and in reality. They have a greater chance of winning. However, Neftchi can also achieve a positive result. Their defeat of Zira in the last match has also raised the mood in the team. If Qarabag scores an early goal, it can quickly decide the fate of the match. However, if Neftchi keeps its goal intact, it will be dangerous in counterattacks. I do not like to give predictions. But Qarabag is more fortunate".

Neftchi - Qarabag match to be organized today will start at 19:00.

Idman.biz

